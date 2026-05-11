2027: Former APC scribe, Oladejo declares for Mushin Constituency II

By Faheem Lawal

A former Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, has formally declared his intention to represent Mushin Constituency II in the 2027 elections. He made the declaration official at the weekend in Lagos, during an event described as “The Mother of All Declarations.”

In his opening remarks, Oladejo took the opportunity to speak about his record of public service, drawing their attention to the many offices he has held over the years.

Speaking to the crowd of constituents, he said: “I am your brother, your acquaintance, your neighbor and servant. You made Secretary to Mushin Local Government years ago, Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Special Adviser to the Government of Lagos State for Commerce and Industry and Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.”

He expressed confidence in the people of Mushin, saying that his track record speaks for itself and that the relationship between him and his constituents is one built on trust and performance.

“Without being immodest, I can only say I am one of the best that Mushin has produced. I have been tested, time and again, and I have performed in high places both in government and in party administration. I know my local government, and I can say with pride that my local government knows me.

“Today has been aptly titled ‘The Path’, a social contract between me, Seye Oladejo, and the good people of Mushin Constituency II; a commitment to purposeful leadership, people-centred policies, and impactful representation at the National Assembly. This is a promise you can trust. You can hold me to these promises, and I will deliver,” he said.

During the vote of thanks, his wife, Dr. Toyin Oladejo, took to the podium and urged the crowd to take ownership of their democratic choices, stressing that selecting their own leaders is the surest path to genuine change. She went further to endorse candidates for the 2027 elections, appealing to the audience to vote for President Bola Tinubu, Obafemi Hamzat and others.

Adding his voice to the chorus of endorsements, the Executive Chairman of Mushin Local Government, Tunbosun Aruwe, also threw his weight behind Oladejo, urging the people of Mushin to support his candidacy at the polls.