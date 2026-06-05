2027: Festus Asikhia emerges contender for ZLP FCT Senatorial ticket

Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia, a renowned entrepreneur, academic, and governance expert, has emerged as a leading contender for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) senatorial ticket for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The development follows a high-level meeting held on June 1, 2026, at the ZLP national headquarters in Abuja, where Professor Asikhia met with the party’s National Chairman and 2027 presidential candidate, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, as well as the National Legal Adviser, Barrister ThankGod Enahoro.

Sources within the party described the engagement as a significant step toward securing the party’s nomination for the FCT Senate seat, as discussions focused on the future of political representation in the nation’s capital.

Speaking after the meeting, Professor Asikhia emphasized the need for a people-centered approach to governance, arguing that politics in the FCT must move beyond personal interests and focus on delivering practical solutions to residents’ challenges.

Widely respected for his achievements across business, academia, and public service, Asikhia is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Festrut Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning real estate, construction, healthcare, logistics, education, and consulting.

Beyond business, he has built an impressive academic profile, earning degrees in sociology, business administration, law, and health management, alongside advanced studies in leadership, governance, psychology, and healthcare innovation. He currently serves as Professor of Governance and Leadership at Atlantic International University, Hawaii, and holds leadership roles in several academic institutions.

Political observers say Asikhia’s blend of entrepreneurial success, academic excellence, governance expertise, and humanitarian service positions him as a formidable candidate in the race for the FCT Senate seat.

Within the Zenith Labour Party, his possible emergence has generated growing interest among stakeholders who believe his experience and leadership credentials could strengthen the party’s prospects in the Federal Capital Territory.

As political activities ahead of the next election cycle begin to gather momentum, attention is expected to remain on Professor Asikhia as the party’s nomination process unfolds.

For supporters, his entry into the race represents the prospect of a new style of leadership—one that combines knowledge, experience, and a commitment to public service.