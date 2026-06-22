2027: Fayose vows to ‘teach’ Makinde a political lesson

22 June 2026 11:13 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
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Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has stated that they intend to teach Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State a political lesson.

Fayose made this known in an interview with Channels Television.

According to him, Makinde took the deities’ land, and he warns that the deities will reclaim it from him.

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“We will teach Makinde a political lesson. If you respect me, you will get all my values and support, but if you disrespect me, you will get the downside of Fayose. I’m not a politician that is taken for granted.

“Makinde destroyed the South West Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and took my structure. When we are in politics, we are meant to be fair.

“Declaring for presidency was his undoing. He has the right to contest for president but we don’t betray trust. Elections are not far away again. We will get there,” he said.

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