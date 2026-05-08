2027: Direct primaries ‘ll deepen participatory democracy, says Ex-lawmaker

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Nicholas Ossai, has said the use of direct primaries in nomination of candidates for the 2027 polls will deepen participatory democracy.

Ossai, who is also an aspirant for the Ndokwa East/Ndokwa West/Ukwuani Federal Constituency seat of Delta State in the forthcoming elections, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), stated this at a press briefing, after submitting his nomination form.

He noted that direct primary gives all members of political parties opportunities to decide who represents their parties in the general election, while testing the popularity of aspirants.

According to him, “The most democratic aspect of the Electoral Act and one of the critical reforms supported by the current 10th Assembly is the direct primary system,” he said.

“The APC National Working Committee has aligned itself with this process. As the National Chairman stated a few days ago, the party has adopted direct primaries, and I believe this is a step in the right direction for democracy.”

“I think direct primaries bring about what we call participatory democracy. Whoever emerges victorious through that process usually enjoys the confidence and goodwill of party members because they were part of the journey from the beginning.

“There is always that sense of joy, fulfilment, and acceptance when people freely vote for you. That is the role direct primaries will play in Delta State, and by the grace of God, I believe I am popular among my people.”

Ossai, who was a member of the 8th and 9th House, said he was interested in returning to the parliament so as to continue to addressing the developmental needs in his constituency.

The aspirant, who was also chairman House Committee on Treaties and Agreement in the 9th House, said he has distinguished himself in the service of the country and his constituency.

“I am not only grounded academically; I also have practical political and parliamentary experience. When it comes to oversight functions, accountability, and critical examination of issues affecting the people, I have distinguished myself.

“When I served as Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, I handled issues responsibly and effectively. Also, as Chairman of the Committee on Treaties and Agreements, I carried out critical examinations of agreements entered into by the country in the national interest,” he noted.