2027: Cubana Chief Priest enters race, picks nomination form

30 April 2026 9:38 pm WAT

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By Seyi Babalola

 

Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives nomination form to contest for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency in Imo State.

He made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday.

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In a caption, he wrote: “Stopped by to see my patron @cityboy.movement_hq, the Okanlomo of Yorubaland, @seyitinubu, with my nomination and expression of interest form for blessings.

“When I say City Boy Movement, you say empowering the youth. Chukwu Bu Ike M,” he said.

The socialite had earlier announced his intention to compete for the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election on the APC platform for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency.

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