2027: CSOs, others tasked to hold INEC accountable

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the run up to the 2027 general election, Civil Society Organizations( CSOs), the media as well as the international community have been charged to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) remains impartial.

A pro-democracy group, Democratic Integrity Forum (DIF), which made the call, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Godwin Omini, said this has become imperative in the aftermath of last weekend’s Ekiti State gubernatorial contest.

It noted that the conduct has allegedly raised concerns about neutrality of the electoral umpire ahead of the 2027 polls, stating that alleged access to sensitive voter information by political exposed person is a cause for concern..

“The weekend’s off-season governorship election in Ekiti state has once again brought to the fore serious concerns about the conduct and neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“INEC must demonstrate accountability by conducting a full audit of voter data access and PVC distribution in Ekiti State and prosecuting any officials found complicit in partisan activities.

“INEC must also strengthen data protection protocols to prevent unauthorised access and reassure the public through transparent reforms that ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

The credibility of our democracy hangs in the balance.

“We call on civil society organisations, the international community, the media, and all well-meaning Nigerians to join in insisting that INEC upholds its constitutional mandate without fear or favour.

“Anything less will further erode trust in the electoral process and jeopardise the stability of our nation,” it stated.