From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District and Senate Minority Leader, Comrade Abba Moro, has distance self from any coalition with anybody or group ahead of 2027.

Comrade Abba Moro, made this remark at the weekend while presenting his scorecard to his constituents as he clocked six years in office.

He noted that in the recent past, he addressed the press on behalf of and with his colleague senators where they clearly stated that they were not in the political coalition being propagated by individuals.

“We stated that when necessary we could only hatchet any political coalition that is driven by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, being the largest of all other political parties not in power, not individuals.

“Let me state here unequivocally that I am not in any political coalition and not a member of any political coalition with anyone or group. Those who are in political coalition are there for their reasons. This position has not changed,” Abba said.

While speaking on his achievements in the last six years, the former Minister of Interior said the briefing was to carry his people along and keep them abreast of his activities in the senate.

He noted that since assumption of office, he has been standing in the gap and representing the people of Zone C satisfactorily as evident in his legislative activities and execution of constituency projects.

“Today, I stand to present my scorecard to you, not for validation or praise but what I feel is your right to know. I am not a perfect person, nobody is, but I will continue to be a voice for you, facilitate as many laudable projects as I can to Benue South and provide the needed leadership and representation that you all will be proud of.

“In the last six years, we have sponsored several bills and motions, notably the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo Establishment Bill, the North Central Development Commission Establishment Bill and the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo Establishment Bill, which have all been assented to by the president.

“We have touched on several sectors ranging from health, water, education, rural electrification, roads, bridges to youths/women empowerment. The evidences are there for verification.”

The senator listed roads, bridges, healthcare centers, rural electrification, water provision, school buildings and other interventions that he has executed within the period in view.”

He pledged that “I will not rest on my oars and would continue to provide the needed leadership and representation for the good of my people. My sojourn in politics was not for any personal gains but to make impacts in the lives of the people.

“Benue South is not where we desire to be yet but we are definitely not where we were yesterday, and it will continue to get better,” he stated.

Moro expressed profound appreciation to God Almighty for His grace that has kept him going and also thanked his constituents for their support and prayers, calling on them to continue to support and pray for him to enable him continue to work for them.

The State Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ezekiel Adaji, said Senator Moro had justified the confidence reposed in him by the good people of Benue South.

According to him, PDP and the entire people of Zone C had no regret electing him in 2019 and 2023.

Former State Chairman of APC, Comrade Abba Yaro, while speaking on behalf of Zone C APC, said Senator Moro was the first politician in Benue State to bring together all political parties under one roof.

He described the senator as a grassroots politician who does not discriminate along party lines and congratulated him for the visible and verifiable achievements, assuring that the senator would continue to enjoy the support and prayers of all Zone C citizens irrespective of party, religious and tribal differences.

On his part, the Och’Idoma, HRM, John Odugbo, represented by the Ad’Otukpo, Chief Samuel Onuh, said Senator Moro had not disappointed the people of Zone C and urged him to keep up his good works.

He advised him not to allow himself to be distracted by anybody, no matter how loud they may sound and promised traditional rulers in zone C would continue to pray and bless Senator Moro at all times.

Also speaking, the Senate Minority Leader for Benue State House of Assembly, Mike Audu, who spoke on behalf of Zone C state lawmakers, said they were very satisfied with the senator’s performance and said the senator had always carried them along and pledged their unalloyed support for him always.