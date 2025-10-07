By John Ogunsemore

The Super Eagles will on Tuesday commence training ahead of their crunch encounter against Lesotho on Friday.

This follows the arrival of the team’s backroom staff in their base in Polokwane, South Africa.

The training sessions will hold at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium, the venue of Friday’s make-or-mar Group C showdown.

World football governing body, FIFA has picked Chadian official Alhadi Allaou Mahamat as referee for the high-stakes game.

The Super Eagles will be without several key players, including Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Cyril Dessers.

The Eagles currently occupy third place in Group C with 11 points, three behind leaders Benin and South Africa.

A victory against Lesotho will provide much-needed boost for Eric Chelle’s squad ahead of the final game against Benin Republic on October 14.