From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Two persons were reportedly killed at Mile 1 and Mile 3 Diobu in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (PHALGA), Rivers State on Saturday, May 10, 2025, by suspected cultists.

It was gathered that suspected Lamidian and Virus houses of Deygbam cult groups engaged in territorial control battle.

Sources privy to the incident disclosed that the first killing took place in the morning on Saturday at Odunze Lane axis of Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt when gunmen suspected to be members of a factional cult group ambushed and shot their rival dead.

The sources further said that the gang members of the suspected cultist who was shot dead at Mile 3, Diobu, mobilized and went to Sagana/Railway axis of Mile 1 Diobu later Saturday, where they used machete to cut their rival known as ‘Ishi’ to death for participating in killing of their member in Mile 3.

A source identified as Maureen Onyekwere, in a WhatsApp message advised members of the public to be careful in accessing the affected streets.

She advised: “Please be informed that there’s a serious cult clash in Diobu axis of Nanka and Abba Streets, since yesterday (Saturday) night up till now (Sunday morning).

“The gunshots are too much people are running, yesterday and today the killing has increased. Iloabuchi from Abba Street down to Emenike Street has now turn to grave yard since night. Please, for now everyone using these areas should be careful.”

The killings caused tension in the affected areas, as residents and shop owners have called on the state Police command to beef up security to forestall spill over attack.

The State Police Command was yet to officially confirm the two incidents.

It would be recalled that one person was killed last two months in Diobu when suspected cultists engaged in supremacy battle.