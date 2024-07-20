$1m fraud: American singer Sean Kingston, mother risk 20 years in prison

American singer, Kisean Anderson aka Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, made their first appearance in federal court to face conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud charges on Friday.

In a statement, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said the charges stemmed from their involvement in a scheme to defraud victim sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewellery, and other goods purchased by the defendants through the use of fraudulent documents.

The statement said a grand jury sitting in Miami, Florida charged Anderson, 34, and Turner, 61, each with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349, and five counts of wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343.

According to allegations in the indictment, the defendants unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewellery, and other goods purchased by the defendants, when in fact no such bank wire or other monetary payment transfers had been executed by the purported banks, and thereafter the defendants retained or attempted to retain the vehicles, jewellery and other goods despite non-payment.

Through the execution of this scheme, the defendants obtained in excess of $1 million in property.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.