June 12: Peter Obi urges Nigerians to demand 1993-style elections in 2027

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to use the June 12 Democracy Day anniversary as a reminder of the need to restore credibility, transparency and public trust in the country’s electoral process ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a message posted on his X account on Friday, Obi said the ideals represented by the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election should guide Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He urged citizens to reflect on whether the nation’s current elections meet the standards of fairness and transparency widely associated with the annulled poll.

“Every year on June 12, the conversation inevitably turns to a critical assessment of the state of the nation,” Obi said.

“It serves as an annual baseline for asking: Are our current elections as transparent as they were in 1993? Is the social contract being honoured? Are the institutions of governance truly serving the people?”

The former Anambra State governor described June 12 as more than a symbolic date, noting that it remains a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic history and a testament to the power of the people’s collective will.

“For us in Nigeria, June 12 is not merely a date on the calendar; it is the emotional and structural bedrock of the modern democratic identity,” he stated.

“Officially recognised as Democracy Day, June 12 carries deep historical, political and social weight, representing both a monumental tragedy and the ultimate triumph of the collective citizen will.”

Obi said the significance of June 12 lies not only in remembering the past but also in inspiring future reforms that strengthen democratic institutions and electoral integrity.

“Ultimately, June 12 is a powerful blend of reflection and aspiration. It honours a fractured past while serving as a constant, foundational reminder of the immense power inherent in the collective democratic will of the Nigerian people,” he added.

Calling for renewed commitment to democratic values, Obi maintained that Nigeria can still build a system anchored on credible elections, accountability and citizen participation.

“To understand what June 12 means to Nigeria, one must look at its history, its evolution and its ongoing symbolism. A New Nigeria of true democracy is possible,” Obi stated.