World Child Labour Day: First Lady urges protection of children’s rights

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Children should be in classrooms, playgrounds and safe environments—not in workplaces or forced labour situations, First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu said on Friday as the nation joined the global community to mark the 2026 World Day Against Child Labour.

In a message commemorating the annual observance, Mrs. Tinubu called for renewed commitment to protecting children’s rights to education, safety, dignity and well-being, stressing that no child should be deprived of opportunities to learn and fulfil their potential because of child labour.

The First Lady’s message coincided with this year’s World Day Against Child Labour, themed “Red Card to Child Labour: Fair Play for Children, Decent Work for Adults.”

She said the theme underscored the need for collective action against child labour and for policies that support children’s development while ensuring decent livelihoods for adults.

“No child should be denied the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams because they are subjected to forced labour,” she said.

According to her, children belong in homes, schools and other safe spaces where they can thrive and develop their talents.

Mrs. Tinubu urged governments, communities, development partners and families to continue investing in children’s welfare and creating opportunities that enable parents and caregivers to provide adequate care and support.

“I urge us to continue to invest in the well-being of our children and create opportunities that empower families and communities to take care of them,” she stated.

The First Lady also called on Nigerians to unite in the fight against child labour, describing it as a critical step towards building a fairer and more prosperous future for children.

“Let us all raise a red card against child labour and work together for a fairer and a promising future for every child,” she said.

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed annually on June 12 to raise awareness about the plight of millions of children engaged in labour worldwide and to mobilise efforts toward eliminating the practice.