15-year-old girl goes missing at Umuahia estate

As Nigerian children were celebrating the Children’s Day on May 27, 2026, melancholy hit the family of Mr Igwebuike Dominic Offor. The family’s daughter, Chioma Marvellous Igwebuike Offor, got missing.

According to the family, Chioma, a 15-year-old girl, who just got admission into Abia State University (ABSU), left home at about 10:30 am on May 27, 2026 and has not been seen since then.

Family members said she left their Timber Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia State home wearing a dark blue Chinos jeans trouser and a vest polo top of ash and black colours, with a white round neck.

The young girl got to where she had been learning hair braiding, in the same estate her family lives, and later took permission to go home, nearby, to use the washroom, as had been her routine.

It was gathered that after leaving the shop, Chioma did not get home nor returned to the shop that day.

A family member said: “She told her Madam she was going home to ease herself as the place is close to the house and she never returned to the house nor the shop.”

The family has lodged a missing person report at the Central Police Station (CPS) on Bende Road, Umuahia, Abia State.

Chioma’s family pleads: “Please, if you have seen her or have any information at all, no matter how little it may seem, kindly reach out immediately. One message, one call, or one share could help bring her back home safely.”