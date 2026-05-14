Zeke Nnaji, others NBA stars primed for LA 2028 with D’Tigers

By Joe Apu

Zeke Nnaji could be among a strong cast of NBA talents expected to spearhead Nigeria’s push for qualification to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles following the appointment of former NBA coach David Fizdale as head coach of D’Tigers.

Fizdale, who previously coached the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, has been tasked with rebuilding Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team ahead of the long road to LA 2028.

The former Phoenix Suns assistant coach said his major objective is to help Nigeria qualify for the Olympics and challenge for a medal on one of basketball’s biggest stages.

If Nigeria successfully navigates the qualification series, D’Tigers could boast one of the strongest rosters in Africa, with several NBA players of Nigerian descent reportedly open to representing the country.

Among the headline names is Denver Nuggets center Zeke Nnaji, alongside OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks, Desmond Bane of the Orlando Magic, Onyeka Okongwu of the Atlanta Hawks and Gabe Vincent of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Other possible additions include Precious Achiuwa, Josh Okogie, Adem Bona, Isaac Okoro and Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams.

Nigeria will begin its qualification journey at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers scheduled for July 2–5 in Luanda, Angola, where D’Tigers will face Angola, Guinea, Tunisia and Rwanda.

Fizdale revealed that the team will hold a training camp in Luanda before the qualifiers as preparations intensify for a potential return to the Olympics.

Nigeria has featured at the Olympic Games three times — in 2012, 2016 and 2020 — but is still chasing its first basketball medal.