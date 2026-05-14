Yusuf Ali backs Team Nigeria athletics revival

Former African champion and national record holder Yusuf Ali has expressed confidence in the growing strength of Team Nigeria athletics, commending the efforts of the National Sports Commission and the Elite Podium Finish Committee for the progress being recorded in the sport.

Ali, who heads the Elite Podium Finish Committee, said the standard required at the CAA Senior Athletics Championships leaves no room for experimentation, insisting athletes must be fully prepared before stepping onto the continental stage.

“CAA Senior Athletics Championship is not a learning ground,” Ali said.

“It’s a platform to deliver what you have learned, trained for and perfected.”

The multiple African champion noted that the renewed support from the National Sports Commission is already producing positive signs for Nigerian athletics, particularly in athlete preparation and talent development.

According to him, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria is now receiving stronger institutional backing capable of helping Nigerian athletes compete favourably at continental competitions.

“The National Sports Commission is supporting the AFN fully,” he stated.

Ali also emphasized the importance of increasing domestic competitions to keep athletes in top condition and sustain the momentum currently building within Nigerian athletics.

“What we need now is more competition at home, since funding is gradually finding its way into the federation,” Ali added.

The athletics legend further revealed that the country’s local circuit is brimming with emerging talents, while assuring that the Elite Podium Finish Committee remains committed to supporting both upcoming and established athletes.

“The domestic scene is loaded to the hilt with talent and we at the Podium Finish Committee are ready to work with them, whether teenagers or established athletes,” he said.

Ali’s remarks further reflect the growing optimism surrounding Team Nigeria athletics as stakeholders intensify efforts to restore the country’s dominance on the African stage through improved preparation, increased funding support and strategic athlete development initiatives.