From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has paid glowing tribute to journalists in Cross River State and Nigeria, praising their courage, professionalism and dedication to truth as the nation marked World Press Freedom Day.

In a message by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, Governor Otu described journalists as indispensable custodians of democratic values whose work continues to shape society and strengthen the institutions of freedom.

Felicitating members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, the governor declared: “I warmly salute journalists whose courageous pens illuminate truth, defend liberty and deepen the foundations of democracy, guiding society with vigilance, integrity and unyielding purpose.”

He noted that the media remains one of democracy’s strongest and most enduring pillars, playing a pivotal role in amplifying the voices of ordinary citizens while ensuring that governance remains accountable to the people.

“Your noble calling remains one of democracy’s finest pillars, giving voice to the voiceless, holding power accountable, shaping enlightened public discourse, and preserving our collective conscience through fearless reporting, sacrifice, professionalism, and steadfast patriotism.”

Governor Otu further acknowledged the sacrifices journalists make daily in pursuit of truth, often under difficult and demanding conditions, stressing that their resilience and dedication remain essential to the health and vitality of democratic society. “The press,” he said, “stands as the living conscience of society, fearlessly speaking truth, enlightening the public mind, and strengthening the bonds between leadership and the people.”

The governor emphasized that beyond reporting events, journalists serve as moral sentinels whose work inspires civic responsibility, promotes transparency, and advances justice and national unity. “Through your vigilance and integrity,” he stated, “you continue to shape informed citizenship, nurture democratic culture, and uphold the ideals upon which a just and progressive society is built.”

Celebrating the media’s immense contribution to national development, Governor Otu said Cross River remains proud of the vital role journalists continue to play in documenting progress, scrutinising institutions, and helping to build a more accountable and enlightened society. “Today,” he said, “Cross River proudly celebrates your immense contributions and stands in admiration of your service to humanity, democracy, and national development.”

He added that the significance of a free and responsible press cannot be overstated, describing it as “democracy’s enduring guardian, a shining beacon of truth, and a timeless hope for justice, peace, accountability and enlightened national progress.”

Otu reaffirmed his administration’s respect for the media and its democratic role, urging journalists to remain steadfast in the noble ideals of truth, fairness, and responsible reportage. “As we honor this special day,” he said, “we celebrate not only the freedom of the press, but the courage, honor, and public spirit of those whose words continue to light the path of democracy for generations to come.”