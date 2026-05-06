‘You can’t force Atiku out for Peter Obi’ — Dele Momodu

By Lawrence Agbo

Media entrepreneur and politician, Dele Momodu, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar cannot be pushed out of the 2027 presidential race to make way for Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Momodu made the remark on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, while reacting to discussions around opposition realignments and possible joint tickets ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Momodu maintained that Peter Obi and Kwankwaso should be allowed to test their popularity freely.

“It’s good that he will go and test his popularity elsewhere like others also, but you can’t force Atiku out for a man because the man says if me and Kwankwaso come together by 12 o’clock, elections will be over,” he said.

He argued that any presidential contest should be decided through open primaries rather than pressure or political persuasion to favour any individual candidate.

“There is no guarantee that Atiku will defeat Obi at the primaries because they are going to throw it open. But he chose to go,” Momodu added.

He added that Obi had cited internal political disputes and litigation concerns as part of his decision-making process, but insisted such issues should not be used to question his political relevance.

“One of the reasons he gave was that there is too much litigation here and there. We don’t know where he has gone to now. If there is litigation or not, it doesn’t matter to me. I wish him the best,” he said.