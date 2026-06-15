Chairman, Governing Council, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Prof. Funsho Afolabi, has called on the institution’s alumni worldwide to rally behind the college’s ongoing transformation into a University of Technology and Vocational Studies, describing their support as critical to the success of the historic transition.

Prof. Afolabi made the appeal at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the YABATECH Alumni Association held at the Emmanuel Uwanchukwu Hall, Alumni Building, YABATECH, Lagos.

Represented by Dr. Maruf Adebakin, the council chairman said the institution had reached a defining moment in its history and required the collective commitment, expertise and influence of its graduates to achieve its transformation agenda.

He noted that the college was already implementing strategic measures aimed at positioning the institution for a seamless transition into a University of Technology and Vocational Studies, stressing that the process would demand resilience, innovation and stakeholder collaboration.

“The college stands at a critical point in its history, and the support of the Alumni Association has become more important than ever. We need an Alumni Association that will deploy its intellectual resources, professional expertise, national influence and global networks to support the institution,” he said.

Afolabi urged alumni members to leverage their positions across government, industry, academia and the private sector to attract partnerships, facilitate interventions, influence favourable policies and contribute developmental projects capable of accelerating the institution’s growth.

He also charged members of the Association to sustain the prevailing unity within the body and avoid divisions capable of undermining the progress of both the alumni community and the College.

According to him, YABATECH occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s educational history as the nation’s premier higher institution, having produced generations of professionals whose contributions have significantly impacted national development.

He said the institution remained committed to maintaining its legacy of excellence through quality teaching, technological innovation, industry-driven programmes and alignment with national development priorities.

The council chairman commended the leadership of the Alumni Association for fostering renewed cohesion and repositioning the body as a strategic partner in the institution’s development, assuring members of the Governing Council’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Association.

In his message, the Rector of YABATECH, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, described the college as a national asset and a centre of technological excellence that has consistently produced innovators, entrepreneurs and professionals contributing to Nigeria’s industrial and economic advancement.

The rector said the institution’s aspiration to become a world-class University of Technology and Vocational Studies would require stronger collaboration among management, staff, alumni and other stakeholders.

He described the theme of the AGM, “Food Security, Drug Safety and National Prosperity: The Strategic Role of Tertiary Institutions and Alumni Bodies,” as timely and relevant, noting that tertiary institutions must increasingly provide practical solutions to national challenges.

Dr. Abdul reaffirmed the commitment of the College management to deepening engagement with the Alumni Association through mentorship initiatives, collaborative projects and industry-academia partnerships that would advance innovation and institutional development.

Earlier, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the YABATECH Alumni Association, Wing Commander Solomon Ajayi (rtd), said the institution was on the threshold of a historic transformation and that the alumni body was repositioning itself to respond effectively to emerging opportunities and challenges.

He highlighted reforms within the Association, including strengthened governance structures; active committees and a revitalized college of Elders designed to enhance professionalism, continuity and stakeholder engagement.

Also speaking, National President of the Association, Yemi Osinbajo, said the AGM was conceived as a platform for strategic collaboration and collective action towards advancing education, innovation and national development.

He disclosed that the Association had introduced a “Pick A Project” initiative aimed at attracting support for infrastructure development, student welfare, entrepreneurship, research, innovation hubs, digital transformation and security enhancement within the College.

Osinbajo reiterated the Association’s commitment to supporting the campaign for YABATECH’s elevation to a University of Technology, maintaining that the institution possesses the academic strength, technological orientation and industrial relevance required for such status.