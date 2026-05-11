Xi, Trump to discuss bilateral issues, world peace, development – Chinese Foreign Ministry

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump will discuss China-United States bilateral issues, world peace and development during Trump’s upcoming visit to China later this week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun disclosed this during a regular press conference in Beijing.

Guo said: “At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Donald Trump is set to pay a state visit to China later this week. The two presidents will yet again meet each other in person since their Busan meeting last October. This will be the first visit to China by a U.S. president in almost nine years. President Xi will have in-depth exchanges of views with President Trump on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations and world peace and development.”

Guo further said heads-of-state diplomacy played an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations.

He added that China stands ready to work with the United States to expand co-operation and manage differences in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and provide more stability and certainty for a transforming and volatile world.

On the sanctions placed on three China-based satellite companies for enabling Iran’s military operations, including providing imagery assisting Iranian strikes against the United States, Guo said China firmly opposed illicit unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or the authorisation of the UN Security Council.

“The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to operate in accordance with laws and regulations. We will firmly protect Chinese businesses’ legitimate rights and interests.

“As to the Iran situation, we have made clear our position on many occasions. The pressing priority now is to prevent by all means a relapse in fighting, rather than exploit the situation to throw mud at other countries,” Guo also said.

Responding to reports that President Trump is expected to press China over Beijing’s approach to Iran, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson stated that China’s position on the Iran situation is consistent.

“We will continue playing a positive role in promoting peace talks and bringing about an end to the conflict,” he further said.