X3M Ideas strengthens senior leadership team with two strategic appointments

14 May 2026 5:38 pm WAT

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Enugu State
  • Ayoade Aderoju Named Brand & Strategy Director; Sola Mosuro Appointed Creative Director

 

X3M Ideas, one of Africa’s leading full-service creative and advertising agencies, today announced the appointment of two senior leaders who will shape the next chapter of the agency’s creative and strategic output.

Ayoade Aderoju joins as Brand & Strategy Director, bringing a deep understanding of brand architecture, consumer insight, and strategic positioning across African and global markets.

Sola Mosuro takes on the role of Creative Director, with a track record of delivering bold, culturally resonant ideas that connect brands to people.

Together, they represent a significant investment in the agency’s future: deepening its creative firepower, strengthening its strategic foundation, and reinforcing its commitment to exceptional partnership with clients.

“The marketplace is not standing still, and neither are we. Ayoade and Sola bring the strategic depth and creative strength to help us meet this moment and to deliver more for the clients and brands that depend on us. This is a deliberate investment in our work and our partnerships,” Steve Babaeko, Group CEO, X3M Ideas, said on the appointment.

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