…Say ocean not friendly anymore

• Reveal 187km coastline under siege, seek urgent intervention

• N3trn needed to avert crisis, govt seeks partnership to tackle menace

By Lukman Olabiyi

As the world marks the World Oceans Day today, June 8, with the theme; “Wonder: Sustaining what sustains us,” the mood along the bustling coastline of Lagos State, Nigeria, is telling a different story.

The story is not one of celebration, but of loss, anxiety, and an urgent fight for survival.

Here the ocean is no longer a symbol of beauty and wonder; it is a looming threat advancing every day.

For generations, the 187-kilometre stretch of the Lagos shoreline has been a source of life and identity.

From the fishing towns of Ajah and Epe to the sandy stretches of Alpha and Okun Ajah beaches, the coast has shaped culture, fed families, and inspired countless memories.

But today, rising sea levels, unchecked urban development, and unrelenting erosion are devouring these old memories piece by piece.

In the quiet early hours, fishermen still push their boats out into the Atlantic, as their fathers and grandfathers did before them. But most of them return home empty-handed, their nets heavy with plastic waste instead of fish.

The once rich waters are polluted and overfished, their bounty depleted by years of neglect and warming seas.

The ocean, once a life-sustaining force for communities along the shoreline, is now a threat under constant siege.

According to environmental experts and government data, between 30 and 40 meters of the coastline are lost each year due to powerful waves, rising sea levels, and intensified human pressures.

In the coastal communities like Okun Ajah, Idotun, Origanrigan, Olomowewe, Itoke, Asoroke, Akodo Ise, Apakin, Imedu, Ebute Lekki, Okun-Alfa and Alpha Beach, the Atlantic Ocean is claiming more than just land. Where homes, schools, churches, mosques, and burial grounds had once stood, only fragments of the shoreline are still remaining now.

Entire fishing villages are steadily disappearing beneath the waves, their histories and ancestral ties washed away by erosion and rising sea levels.

For the children still playing along the beach, the danger seems distant, hidden beneath the rhythm of the tides and the salt-scented breeze. But for their parents, each high tide brings a wave of dread. How much land will be left tomorrow? What future remains for the next generation?

The stories shared by the residents along these vulnerable coastlines paint a troubling picture.

Pastor Meduoye Olukunle, a long-time resident of Akodo Ise, expressed deep concern over the worsening impact of the ocean’s encroachment.

He lamented that the surge has already swept away numerous homes, schools, and other essential structures, leaving families displaced and children without access to education.

“The ocean has continued to advance inland, claiming our land, houses, and even our children’s school. Many families have been forced to relocate without any form of support. It is heartbreaking,” Pastor Olukunle said.

He called on both the state and federal governments to intervene urgently by constructing protective barriers and implementing long-term coastal management strategies to prevent further destruction.

In Olomowewe, Ibrahim, a weather-beaten fisherman, shakes his head as he pointed towards the shore.

“We used to bury our dead near the palm trees, but now, the water has taken even the graves,” he lamented.

In Epe, 52-year-old Bode remembered better days at the sea.

“Back then, one trip was enough to feed my family for a week. Now we go out and catch nothing,” he said.

An elderly woman, Noibat Jinadu, in Akodo Ise, was standing near what used to be her family home.

“It used to be over there, near the coconut tree,” she said, gesturing toward the encroaching waves, adding “now, it’s gone. The water took it. Just like it took my father’s grave.”

Ajayi, in the Okun-Alfa community, stared solemnly at the waves. Her childhood street is now buried under the saltwater. “The sea took everything. Our street, our compound… It’s all gone,” he said quietly, with his voice steady, but his eyes flickering in pain.

Taiwo, 34, from Akodo Ise, said that they no longer depend on the sea. “My father was a fisherman. His father, too. Now I drive keke (tricycle) because the ocean no longer feeds us,” he said.

Lara, a mother of three, who was recently displaced after an ocean surge wiped out part of her community, said: “We’re literally watching our land disappear. The sea used to provide for us. Now, it’s taking everything.”

Mr Adekunle Elegushi, chairman of the Community Development Association (CDA) of Okun-Alfa called for government intervention as the ocean surge continues to threaten the very existence of their longstanding community.

According to him, more than 70 per cent of the community’s land has already been submerged by the encroaching sea.

“This community has been here for many years, but our land is gradually disappearing. In 2009, former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola initiated a project to address the problem, but the efforts were abandoned. The lack of continuity has led to even more land being washed away by the ocean,” he said.

Elegushi emphasised the urgent need for land reclamation, noting that the government’s proposed 200-meter coastal setback would be feasible, if not exceeded, if action is taken swiftly.

“Over 1,000 meters of land are already under water. We need help to reclaim this land so the setback can be enforced and the community can survive,” he stated.

He painted a dire picture of their current living conditions, explaining that many residents now live in makeshift structures after their homes were lost to the surge.

“People are living in emergency shelters made of planks because their homes have been destroyed. They can’t afford new land or homes, and they’re doing what they can to survive,” Elegushi explained.

On the state government’s effort to tackle the issue, the state’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Ekundayo Alebiosu, said that over N3 trillion is needed to effectively tackle the growing threat of coastal erosion and protect vulnerable communities along the state’s shoreline.

Alebiosu announced plans to scale up the deployment of groin technology, a well-established coastal defence mechanism, as part of a comprehensive strategy to manage erosion.

Groin structures, which extend from the shore into the water, are designed to interrupt water flow and reduce sediment movement, thereby stabilising coastlines.

“While Lagos State has already started implementing groin technology, the task of extending it along the state’s entire 187-kilometre coastline poses a significant financial challenge. The cost of constructing a single groin is substantial, and the total projected cost exceeds N3 trillion. This underlines the urgent need for strategic partnerships,” Alebiosu said.

He emphasised that addressing coastal erosion is not only a Lagos issue, but a national environmental and economic imperative.

“If we are serious about preserving our shoreline, protecting communities, and preventing further damage, collaboration with the Federal Government and private sector is not just important, it is essential,” he added.

To explore best practices and seek sustainable solutions, Alebiosu disclosed that he recently led a high-level delegation, including the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Lolade Aina, on a technical study tour to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

According to him, the mission focused on studying the Dutch model, globally recognised for its innovative and effective coastal management strategies.

“Hawks don’t take flying lessons from chickens. Who else do we look up to, if not those who have been there, done that and succeeded?

“The Netherlands offers a perfect case study. Their integrated approach, combining groins, sand nourishment, and nature-based solutions, provided us with valuable insights into how we can adapt similar strategies to fit Lagos’ local conditions. What we experienced and learned from the Netherlands is truly remarkable,” he said.

The Commissioner also noted that the state government is actively developing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to finance and implement large-scale coastal protection projects.

He said the initiative aligned with the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and its broader agenda to safeguard lives, preserve public and private assets, and unlock the economic potential of Lagos’ extensive waterfront.

“We cannot afford to delay. Entire communities are at risk. If left unaddressed, the impact of coastal erosion could be devastating, not only to the environment, but also to livelihoods and long-term investments,” Alebiosu warned.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with international partners, federal agencies, and private investors to deliver sustainable, climate-resilient solutions that will protect and preserve Lagos’ coastal areas for future generations.

On the celebration of World Ocean Day, the commissioners said that the celebration serves as a powerful reminder to all well-meaning Lagosians of the vital aquatic ecosystem plays in everyday life.

He said that the World Ocean Day is more than a celebration, but a call to action for men in authority, businesses, civil society and individuals to unite in protecting the oceans and coastal environments.

Alebiosu emphasised the importance of appreciating and safeguarding the natural resources.

“From the bustling shorelines of Lagos to remote coastal communities around the world, oceans and lagoons provide food, employment, recreation and spiritual value. They are a gift of nature, a lifeline for fishermen, a playground for children and a source of sustenance for families across Nigeria”, he said.

He decried the growing negligence of the waterways and highlighted the detrimental impact of human activities such as pollution, overfishing and illegal dredging.

A non-governmental organisation, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), therefore, called on the Nigerian government to adopt stronger, more sustainable coastal management practices to combat the devastating effects of ocean surges and rising sea levels.

Speaking on the significance of the global observance, Ogunlade Olamide Martins, associate director (Climate Change) at CAPPA, emphasised the urgent need for enhanced climate change adaptation and resilience measures, particularly in vulnerable coastal communities.

“Our message to the government is clear, it must prioritise the implementation of sustainable coastal management strategies. Communities like Ayetoro in Ondo State are already experiencing the dire consequences of unchecked ocean incursion and environmental degradation,” Martins said.

While acknowledging that some efforts have been made, he noted that the government’s approach remains inadequate.

“Yes, there are several policies and legal frameworks addressing climate change and ocean-related issues, but they are often fragmented. We need a holistic and harmonised approach that proactively addresses the interconnected factors affecting our ecosystems,” he said.

He also urged the government to move beyond reactive measures and embrace community-led initiatives, proposing the introduction of shared environmental obligation pacts that would empower local oversight of water bodies.

Addressing the specific situation in Lagos, where many coastal communities face daily threats to their lives and livelihoods due to ocean surges, Martins reiterated CAPPA’s long-standing position, which states that “big polluters must be held accountable for the environmental harm caused by their activities. They should be compelled to pay reparations that reflect the damage done.”

In addition, CAPPA is advocating for increased government funding for coastal protection projects, climate adaptation programmes, and greater community involvement in environmental decision-making.