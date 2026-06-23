World Cup: Watching Lionel Messi gives incredible pleasure – Declan Rice

England midfielder, Declan Rice has heaped praise on Argentine captain, Lionel Messi, following the latter’s latest record in the World Cup.

Messi grabbed a brace against Austria on Monday night to push his goal tally to 18 in the competition and become its highest goal scorer ever.

The latest performance comes following another sterling one against Algeria in which he grabbed a hat-trick.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has received praise for his performance at 39, with Rice joining the fray.

The English midfielder said, “Lionel Messi, I think what we’re witnessing right now is truly very special and what he’s doing at this age is unbelievable.

“As a football fan, a football enthusiast and also as a footballer, watching him is an incredible pleasure.”