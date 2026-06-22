World Cup: Top 10 youngest goalscorers as Yamal breaks Messi’s record

Spain winger Lamine Yamal on Sunday surpassed Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the list of youngest World Cup goalscorers.

Yamal started his account at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a goal against Saudi Arabia in their second Group H match, assisted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain won the match 4-0, with Oyarzabal scoring twice against Saudi Arabia.

Yamal’s goal saw him set a unique milestone at the tournament..

His goal saw him move ahead of Messi in the list of the youngest goalscorers in World Cup history.

At 18 years and 323 days, Yamal is now the eighth youngest scorer in the tournament history, pushing Messi, who was 18 years and 357 days old when he scored his first World Cup goal, down to ninth.

Top 10 youngest World Cup goalscorers in history:

Pele – 17 years, 239 days

Manuel Rosas – 18 years, 93 days

Gavi – 18 years, 110 days

Ibrahim Mbaye – 18 years, 142 days

Michael Owen – 18 years, 190 days

Nicolae Kovacs – 18 years, 197 days

Dmitri Sychev – 18 years, 231 days

Lamine Yamal – 18 years, 343 days

Lionel Messi – 18 years, 357 days

Julian Green – 19 years, 25 days