World Cup: Messi’s brace powers Argentina past Austria, sets new record

Lionel Messi delivered another historic performance as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in their Group J clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, moving the defending champions closer to the Round of 32.

The Argentine captain opened the scoring in the 38th minute before sealing victory deep into stoppage time with his second goal of the match at Dallas Stadium.

Messi’s first strike carried extra significance as it saw him surpass Germany legend Miroslav Klose to become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. The 39-year-old forward later extended that record with his second goal of the evening, taking his tournament tally to 18 goals.

Argentina largely controlled proceedings against an Austrian side that struggled to create meaningful opportunities in the final third despite entering the match after an opening-game victory.

The South Americans took the lead when Facundo Medina provided the assist for Messi, who finished calmly to put his side ahead before the break.

Austria pushed for an equaliser late in the contest and came closest through Kevin Danso, whose headed effort drifted wide in stoppage time. However, their lack of attacking urgency proved costly.

Messi then put the result beyond doubt in the 95th minute. After combining with Julián Álvarez during a swift attacking move, the Argentine icon reacted quickest to finish from close range and spark celebrations among the 70,649 spectators in attendance.

The victory gives Argentina maximum points from two matches and places them firmly on course to finish top of Group J, while Austria must now seek a positive result in their final group fixture to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

For Messi, however, the night belonged to history. Already regarded as one of football’s greatest players, he added another remarkable chapter to his World Cup legacy by becoming the tournament’s all-time leading scorer while guiding Argentina to a crucial victory.