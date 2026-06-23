World Cup: Everything to know about Portugal vs Uzbekistan match

Portugal and Uzbekistan lock horns in a crucial Group K encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as both sides battle for a place in the knockout stage.

The match comes with significant stakes for both nations. Portugal opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, while Uzbekistan suffered a 3-1 defeat to Colombia, leaving the Central Asian side under pressure heading into their second group game.

A victory for Portugal could move them closer to qualification, while Uzbekistan need a positive result to keep their Round of 32 hopes alive.

Match details

The Group K encounter will be played on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. For Nigerian football fans, kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm WAT.

The match will take place in the United States as the World Cup group-stage action continues.

Why the match matters

Portugal cannot afford another slip-up after dropping points against DR Congo in their opening fixture.

A win would place Roberto Martínez’s men in a strong position ahead of their final group game against Colombia.

For Uzbekistan, defeat could leave them facing an early exit from the tournament. The Asians need at least a point to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

World Cup history

Portugal are featuring in their ninth FIFA World Cup and remain one of Europe’s most consistent teams in recent years.

Their best World Cup finish came in 1966 when they finished third, while they also reached the semi-finals in 2006.

Uzbekistan are making history with one of their most significant appearances on the global stage and are aiming to reach the knockout rounds for the first time.

Head-to-head record

Portugal and Uzbekistan have never met in a FIFA World Cup match.

The fixture represents a rare meeting between the two nations and offers Uzbekistan an opportunity to claim one of the biggest victories in their football history.

Portugal’s strengths

Portugal possess one of the strongest squads at the tournament.

With stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leão, the Europeans have quality across every department.

Their technical ability, creativity and experience on the international stage make them favourites heading into the encounter.

Uzbekistan’s strengths

Uzbekistan is not your regular football powerhouse, but they possess some of the finest players around at the moment, such as Abdukodir Khusanov, Eldor Shomurodov, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev.

The Central Asians, however, have built their success on organisation, discipline and quick transitions.

They are difficult to break down and have shown throughout their qualification campaign that they can compete against more established football nations.

Their ability to absorb pressure and strike on the counter-attack could be crucial against Portugal.

Key battleground

The midfield battle could determine the outcome of the contest.

Portugal will look to dominate possession through Fernandes and Silva, while Uzbekistan will attempt to disrupt their rhythm and capitalise on counters.

Chances of victory

Win probability:

Portugal: 65%

Uzbekistan: 15%

Draw: 20%

Portugal enter the match as clear favourites due to their superior squad depth, experience and attacking quality.

Prediction

Portugal are expected to control possession and create the better chances, but Uzbekistan have enough defensive organisation to frustrate opponents for long periods.

The match could prove tighter than many expect, especially with the pressure on both teams to secure a positive result.

Predicted score:

Portugal 2-0 Uzbekistan.