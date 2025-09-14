Nigerian world record holder Tobi Amusan has progressed into the semi-finals of the women’s 100m hurdles event at the World Athletics Championships currently being held in Tokyo, Japan.

Amusan, 28, advanced after winning her heat on Sunday by finishing in first place with a time of 12.53 seconds.

Coming in second was Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton in a time of 12.69 seconds, with Elena Carraro of Italy finishing behind her in third position with a time of 12.86 seconds.

Amusan will look to continue her dominance on Tuesday when the semi-finals and the final of the women’s 100m hurdles event kicks off.

Meanwhile, Sade Olatoye from Nigeria took part in the women’s hammer-throw event during day two of the morning session in Tokyo but failed to secure a spot in the final after managing a throw of 68.82m, well outside the qualification mark.