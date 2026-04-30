From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has cautioned traditional rulers and stakeholders against repeating what he called their “mistake” in the 2023 elections, urging them to support experienced Senator Philip Aduda for re-election to secure a strong voice in the National Assembly.

Speaking at an appreciation visit by the Abuja FCT Stakeholders Assembly, led by the Ona of Abaji and Chairman of the FCT Council of Chiefs, Dr. Adamu Yunusa, Wike received the prestigious traditional title of “Hasken Abuja” – meaning “The Light of Abuja” – in recognition of his infrastructure strides and support for traditional institutions.

The indigenes who expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu’s administration, alongside pressing requests for development, but Wike quickly pushed towards electoral strategy, emphasising the need for Senate representation with clout.

“You made a mistake last time, you elected a Senator you can’t see. A Senator who cannot go to traditional rulers to talk. A Senator who cannot even organize the indigenous community to talk or to ask them what are their needs,” Wike told the gathering. “Now you have come to me now, to ask for your needs. But if I have a Senator I can relate to with, it makes it easier.”

Wike explicitly endorsed Aduda, citing his prior role as Senate Minority Leader and 14 years of experience. “Aduda has been in the Senate. Aduda was Senate Minority Leader. Now if Aduda goes back to Senate, he carries an experience and he’s ranking. So when he’s talking, his colleagues will listen to him,” he said. “It has nothing to do with religion. I’m just telling you the simple truth. There’s somebody that will go there, that cannot say anything because they will ask you, who are you? From where?”

He dismissed challengers, including a newly elected council chairman eyeing the Senate seat. “I’ve seen one of your boys saying he wants to go to Senate. He was just elected Council Chairman yesterday. He has not been sworn in. He will be sworn in in June. At the same time now, you want to go to Senate. Who will you talk to?” Wike asked. “You cannot take somebody who has had experience in National Assembly for over 14 years as somebody who has not completed second term of chairman and then you say you are playing politics. If you play politics on that kind of thing, it will consume you, and you cannot come back to me and say, oh, help us!”

Wike tied this to broader gains under Tinubu, noting low support in 2023 – “you didn’t give Mr. President up to six percent” – yet ongoing projects like water provision in Karu, Orozo, and Bwari areas, set for inauguration by May 29. “Now that you know Mr. President means well, do not make a mistake again… When you reciprocate with an experienced man like Philip Aduda, you will see what will happen in FCT,” he added.

The traditional leaders, in turn, showered praise and outlined needs. Dr. Yunusa lauded Wike’s approval to upgrade traditional rulers’ status, build a new Ona Palace in Abaji, and confer the “Hasken Abuja” title. “This title is not given lightly. It is a recognition of your visionary leadership, your commitment to the development of the FCT, and your role as a beacon of hope, progress, and unity for all residents,” Yunusa said.

Requests included tractors for each of the FCT’s 17 chiefdoms to boost farming, an audience with President Tinubu, land certificates, and third-class chief appointments per area council.

Wike pledged action: “As regards to the Tractor, I’ve heard you. I’ll tell the Mandate Secretary for Agriculture to make sure that all the chiefdoms have tractor… As regards to the land… I’m going to do that.”

The minister affirmed his commitment, now as an “insider” via the title. “That I was not born here doesn’t mean that I’m not from here. I’m now from here… I must do everything to protect your interest.”

Earlier, Dr. Aliyu from Kwali, former Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission commissioner, echoed calls for elevating chiefdoms like Garki and Jiwa, FCT representation on the North Central Development Commission, and more senatorial districts, area councils, and federal constituencies given the territory’s over six million residents. “It’s only the FCT that has one senatorial district. And considering the population of the FCT… we think that FCT deserves more than one,” he said.

Wike also advised incoming council chairmen against strikes that idle schoolchildren, stressing education’s primacy. “Our children cannot be sitting at home… Without education, there cannot be development.”