From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has launched a scathing response to Senator Ireti Kingibe’s recent criticism of the transformation under his boss’s stewardship.

Olayinka accused the Senator of being “blinded by the spirit of impending defeat” and dismissing the positive developments across Abuja and its satellite towns. In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, Olayinka condemned Kingibe’s attacks, describing her as an impersonator relying on the legacy of Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, who is “no longer her husband.”

“It is funny that someone who is impersonating by using the name of Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, that is no longer her husband, believes that jumping from one television station to the other to disparage the FCT Minister will revive her dead political career,” he said.

The controversy escalated after Senator Kingibe stated on a television programme that President Bola Tinubu’s “biggest mistake” was appointing Nyesom Wike as Minister of the FCT.

Responding, Olayinka challenged the Senator to visit various communities such as Saburi, Dei Dei, Kabusa, Ketti, Yangoji, Pai, Gomani, Gishiri, Kwaita, Yebu, Sukuku, Ebo, and Ushafa to witness the infrastructural upgrades firsthand. He pointed to improved roads, the relocation of traders to a permanent site in Apo Mechanic Village after more than 15 years, and ongoing developments at the Federal Capital Territory University (FCTU) in Abaji as tangible indicators of progress.

“Most importantly, she can also visit traders in the Apo Mechanic Village, whose dream of being relocated to a permanent site is being fulfilled more than 15 years after, as well as those residing along Apo-Wasa road, and tell them it was a mistake that Wike was appointed as FCT Minister,” Olayinka insisted.

He further highlighted educational improvements, citing the renovation of 22 schools within the past year and ongoing work on over 40 additional institutions across the FCT.

Olayinka suggested that Kingibe’s criticisms stem from political desperation as she faces losing her Senate seat in 2027, claiming her 2023 victory was “accidental” and no longer sustainable. “She knows that in 2027, she won’t be able to retain the Senate seat she accidentally got in 2023. She is desperate to use attacks on Wike to gain political leverage,” he said.

The aide also accused Kingibe of treating her staff poorly, withholding wages and entitlements, contrasting this with Wike’s leadership style. “Wike is not in the comity of frustrated politicians like Ireti ‘Kingibe’ who is treating her aides like slaves, refusing to pay their wages and entitlements for months,” he added.

Olayinka concluded by urging Senator Kingibe to “get real and stop impersonating,” emphasising, “At 71, a woman should have a clear identity, use her legitimate names, and stop using the name of a man she is no longer married to.”