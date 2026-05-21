Why we reshaped economy, says Tunji-Ojo

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, today, stated the reason the Federal Government reshaped the economy and made investors feel more confident.

The efforts, he said, include, unifying exchange rates, trying to control inflation, and taking away fuel subsidies.

In a statement, Head, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mrs Mary Ali, quoted the minister as saying that Nigeria is ready for international investments and key partnerships.

According to her, the minister spoke about recent economic changes the Nigerian government has made, such as unifying exchange rates, trying to control inflation, and taking away fuel subsidies. These changes, the minister, said, are meant to reshape the economy and make investors feel more confident.

Speaking when he hosted the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, Krzysztof Gawkowski, who came with Ambassador Michal Cygan and his team, in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo, maintained that Nigeria and Poland are committed to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and institutional co-operation.

The minister described the visit as a significant step in advancing relations between Nigeria and Poland, emphasising that the engagement marks the beginning of a stronger and more strategic partnership between both nations.

The minister noted Nigeria’s commitment to collaboration, learning from each other, and shared development. He added that both nations have unique strengths they can use to leverage to address common problems and open up new possibilities.

“This visit isn’t just another diplomatic meeting. It’s building the foundation for a sustainable and mutually-beneficial relationship between Nigeria and Poland” the minister said.

Meanwhile, discussions focused on expanding co-operation in key sectors including border management, internal security systems, technology transfer, cybersecurity, innovation, and institutional capacity development. Ali, explained that the minister expressed interest in learning from Poland’s expertise and exploring opportunities for technical partnerships and investment.

Tunji-Ojo also recognised the ongoing diplomatic talks and welcomed plans for him to visit Poland soon. That trip, he said , should open up more conversations with Polish Government bodies and business leaders who work in security and internal affairs.

“We look forward to formalising our co-operation through official agreements and building practical solutions that will benefit both countries,” he added.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister had expressed appreciation for the warm reception and commended the growing momentum in Polish–Nigerian relations.

He described Nigeria as a nation with considerable economic, demographic and technological potential and identified it as a strategic partner for long-term co-operation.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Poland is ready to contribute through its expertise in innovation, digitalisation, infrastructure development, and advanced technologies.

He further extended a formal invitation to the minister to visit Poland in the near future, expressing optimism that continued engagement would open new opportunities for collaboration between government institutions and private sector stakeholders in both countries.

He also recognised the ongoing changes and improvements in Nigeria’s internal security, noting that these are areas where there’s great potential for working together in the future.