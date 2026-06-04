Why RSA data recapture is important

In today’s data-driven world, accuracy is not just important, it is everything, especially when it concerns your retirement savings. Will your current pension records confidently stand the test of identity and verification? This question underscores the importance of the Data Recapture Exercise (DRE), a mandatory initiative introduced by the National Pension Commission to ensure that Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders who opened their accounts before the Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS) was introduced on July 1, 2019, update and validate their personal records.

The exercise enables RSA holders to verify and update their biodata such as names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, employment records, and next-of-kin details. It also includes biometric capture and synchronization with the National Identity Management Commission database using the National Identification Number (NIN) as a unique identifier.

Over time, changes such as job transitions, life events, or incomplete initial registration may lead to inconsistencies in RSA records. The Data Recapture Exercise helps to resolve these discrepancies, ensuring that every contributor’s record is accurate, complete, and up to date. The importance of the Data Recapture Exercise cannot be overemphasized. It strengthens the entire pension ecosystem and delivers tangible benefits to contributors:

1. Accurate and Reliable Member Records : It ensures that RSA biodata is correct, complete, and standardized, improving overall data integrity across the pension system .

2. Seamless Access to Benefits : With accurate records, the processing of retirement benefits, and withdrawals becomes faster, reducing delays and ensuring contributors receive their entitlements without unnecessary stress.

3. Improved Data Security and Fraud Prevention : Updated and verified records help reduce the risk of identity errors , fraudulent activities, or duplication through NIN integration and biometric verification.

4. Enhanced Communication and Service Delivery: Correct contact details ensure that RSA holders receive timely updates, statements, and important notifications without disruption.

5. Strengthened Industry Data Integrity: By maintaining accurate and consistent records across the pension ecosystem, the exercise enhances the integrity of industry-wide data, supporting better planning, regulation, and decision-making.

At VG Pensions, we are committed to ensuring that every contributor experiences a smooth, secure, and efficient pension administration process, and the data recapture exercise plays a key role in achieving this objective.

RSA holders who opened their accounts before July 1, 2019, and have not yet completed the DRE are encouraged to do so promptly. The process is simple, and fully online. Please follow the steps below to complete your data recapture:

1. Visit the Data Recapture Self-Service Portal: https://pensionrecap.pencom.gov.ng

2. Sign up using your:

o Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)

o RSA PIN

o NIN

o Valid email address

3. Verify your account via the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your email.

4. Enter your NIN to validate your records.

5. Complete the online Data Recapture Form.

6. Upload required supporting documents in JPEG format.

7. Capture your live facial image and provide a digital signature.

8. Submit your application for processing.

Below is a simple pictorial guide to help you complete your Data Recapture Exercise successfully:

For more information or assistance, please visit www.vgpensions.com or email [email protected].Our Customer Experience and IT Support teams are always available to guide contributors through the process and ensure a smooth experience.