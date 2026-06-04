Why RSA data recapture is important

In today’s data-driven world, accuracy is not just important, it is everything, especially when it concerns your retirement savings. Will your current pension records confidently stand the test of identity and verification? This question underscores the importance of the Data Recapture Exercise (DRE), a mandatory initiative introduced by the National Pension Commission to ensure that Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders who opened their accounts before the Enhanced Contributor Registration System (ECRS) was introduced on July 1, 2019, update and validate their personal records.
The exercise enables RSA holders to verify and update their biodata such as names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, employment records, and next-of-kin details. It also includes biometric capture and synchronization with the National Identity Management Commission database using the National Identification Number (NIN) as a unique identifier.
Over time, changes such as job transitions, life events, or incomplete initial registration may lead to inconsistencies in RSA records. The Data Recapture Exercise helps to resolve these discrepancies, ensuring that every contributor’s record is accurate, complete, and up to date. The importance of the Data Recapture Exercise cannot be overemphasized. It strengthens the entire pension ecosystem and delivers tangible benefits to contributors:
At VG Pensions, we are committed to ensuring that every contributor experiences a smooth, secure, and efficient pension administration process, and the data recapture exercise plays a key role in achieving this objective.
RSA holders who opened their accounts before July 1, 2019, and have not yet completed the DRE are encouraged to do so promptly. The process is simple, and fully online. Please follow the steps below to complete your data recapture:
Below is a simple pictorial guide to help you complete your Data Recapture Exercise successfully:
For more information or assistance, please visit www.vgpensions.com or email [email protected].Our Customer Experience and IT Support teams are always available to guide contributors through the process and ensure a smooth experience.