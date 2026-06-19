Why NDC candidates sign anti-defection affidavits – National Publicity Secretary

By Lawrence Agbo

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has defended its requirement that all candidates seeking elective offices on its platform sign anti-defection affidavits pledging not to defect from the party after winning elections.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Thursday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the measure is a constitutional provision designed to strengthen party discipline and deepen democratic culture.

According to him, the anti-defection policy is clearly outlined in Article 16 of the party’s constitution and applies to candidates contesting governorship, National Assembly and other elective positions under the NDC banner.

Director explained that prospective candidates are required to formally commit to remaining members of the party throughout their tenure if elected, stressing that the provision is intended to discourage political opportunism.

“Article 16 of NDC’s constitution clearly states the anti-defection policy,” he said.

“Any member of our party should have read through our constitution which clearly states in Article 16 that they must give an affidavit to remain in the party once elected.”

He argued that frequent defections by elected officials weaken political institutions and undermine the mandate given by voters to political parties during elections.

The NDC spokesperson maintained that the party’s focus extends beyond winning elections, insisting that its broader objective is to promote national development and institutional stability.

“Politicians are interested in elections, while statesmen are interested in nation building,” he said.

“NDC is a party interested in holistic growth and development of Nigeria.”

Director further called on other political parties to consider adopting similar measures, arguing that stronger commitment to party ideology and discipline would enhance democratic governance and reinforce the rule of law.

He said the anti-defection policy reflects the NDC’s commitment to accountability, consistency and long-term nation-building, adding that elected officials should honour the platform through which they secured public office.