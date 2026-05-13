Why letting Di’Ja go was difficult – Don Jazzy

Music executive and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy has opened up on one of the toughest moments in his career, revealing that allowing former label signee Di’Ja to leave the record label was emotionally difficult for him.

The interview clip, which was circulated on X and shared via Pulse Nigeria’s official handle, captured Don Jazzy reflecting on some of the hardest decisions he has had to make as a record label owner.

Speaking during the interview, Don Jazzy said the experience deeply affected him because he viewed every artiste under the Mavin Records stable as family.

“Another difficult thing was, I think when I had to let Di’Ja go, yeah, that was difficult,” he said. “And I don’t think I’ve let anybody go again by myself.”

The veteran producer explained that after Di’Ja’s exit, he stopped personally handling situations involving artistes leaving the label.

“Maybe Tega or Rema and others, if they need somebody to leave the label, it’s not me that does that anymore,” he stated.

Don Jazzy said the moment was painful for both himself and the singer because of the close relationship they shared during her time at the label.

“Because everybody in the Mavin record label is like my child, to be honest. So that was hard for both of us together. And she knew that it was hard for me,” he added.

Recalling the emotional atmosphere during the conversation, the music executive said Di’Ja herself noticed how difficult the discussion was for him.

“She said to the guys in the room, ‘Why did you guys get Jazzy into the room? All of us are psychos,’” he recounted.

Di’Ja was one of the early artistes signed to Mavin Records after the label was launched in 2012 following the breakup of Mo’Hits Records. She became popular with songs including “Awww” and “Yaro.”

Don Jazzy’s comments have since stirred reactions online, with many fans praising the longtime producer for being emotionally connected to artistes under his label rather than treating them strictly as business partners.