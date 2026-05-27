From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue States, Fatai Owoseni, has disclosed that he withdrew from the governorship primaries of the Accord Party in Oyo State due to undue infiltration by external forces and violence, saying he needed to take the critical decision to preserve the ideals he had worked for over the years.

In a personally signed statement titled “On the Cusp of a Critical Juncture,” the retired Commissioner of Police said he was rethinking his association with the Accord Party and would not participate in the party’s governorship primaries, opening with condolences to victims of a recent terrorist attack in Ogbomoso and their families.

Owoseni cited two principal reasons for his withdrawal, the first being the total infiltration and manipulation of the party structure, especially at the state level, by elements determined to ensure that perpetuity in government was sustained. The second was the emergence of thuggery and violence as instruments to destabilise the party and stalemate the entire process.

“Within the past twelve hours, ongoing developments in the party point to orchestrated plans to ensure that our gubernatorial aspiration via the platform of the Accord Party is not achieved,” he stated, adding that other issues would be unveiled in due course.

He offered reassurance to his supporters that the quest for a greater good for the greater majority remained his focus, expressing gratitude for their trust and describing it as a source of strength throughout the process.

“To our supporters who have believed in this course since its inception, I offer my heartfelt gratitude. Your trust has been a source of strength, and I ask for your understanding at this moment,” he stated, adding in a Yoruba proverb: “Yiyo Ekun bi T’ojo ko.”