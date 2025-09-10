By Seyi Babalola

Tonye Cole, a former Rivers State governorship candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the just-concluded local government elections in the state should have been handled differently and better.

Cole made the statement on Tuesday while answering questions during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme.

He stated that everyone must move on, even if he disagrees with how the exercise was carried out.

“One of the things that we have to be very careful about is that democracy is something that is continuous.

“Now, if we begin to ignore how the people feel, and we ignore the laws and the rules of democracy, and we set our own rules. I think it’s a very dangerous trend.

“I’ve already spoken about the local government elections. I feel that we could have done it differently. It could have been done better. It could have been done with a much more holistic approach of engaging people and making sure that they understand that this is a process that affects their ultimate well being.

“I don’t agree with the way the elections were done, but it is done; all we have to do is move on to the next one,” he said.