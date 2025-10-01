By John Ogunsemore

President Bola Tinubu said the security agencies under his direction are winning the war on terror, banditry and other violent crimes.

Tinubu made the assertion in his 65th Independence anniversary speech.

According to him, peace has returned to hundreds of liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of people have returned safely to their homes.

The president said, “We are working diligently to enhance national security, ensuring our economy experiences improved growth and performance.

“The officers and men of our armed forces and other security agencies are working tirelessly and making significant sacrifices to keep us safe.

“They are winning the war against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.

“We see their victories in their blood and sweat to stamp out Boko Haram Terror in North-East, IPOB/ESN terror in South East and banditry and kidnapping.”

Tinubu noted that his administration would continue to celebrate the gallantry and salute the courage of the armed forces and security agencies on behalf of a grateful nation.

Meanwhile, the president enjoined the state and local governments to join hands with his government in nation-building, so that Nigeria can be a nation of producers, not just consumers.

“Let us farm our land and build factories to process our produce.

“Let us patronise ‘Made-in-Nigeria’ goods.

“I say Nigeria first. Let us pay our taxes,” he stated.