We’ll reconstruct dilapidated barracks in Lagos, other states – Police spokesman

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the police have commenced the process of addressing accommodation problems in the force.

He assured that all dilapidated barracks in Lagos and other states would be reconstructed.

Adejobi gave the assurance in an X post on Saturday.

The police spokesman was reacting to a post drawing attention to the deplorable living conditions of police personnel.

An X user, who shared a photo of a shabby-looking building within the Police Barracks in Ikoyi, Lagos, said, “Dear @PoliceNG what is life without dignity?”

In a reaction, Adejobi said, “We have commenced the process to address accommodation problems in the police.

“All the dilapidated barracks in lagos (and in other states) will be reconstructed.

“The process of relocation of our personnel is ongoing so that we commence construction asap.

“It’s a step after the other. That’s why the IGP organised the first ever Nigeria Police Housing Summit recently with a view to tackling these problems across the country.

“We are aware of the problems, and we are sensitive to the welfare of our personnel.

“We deserve to live fine, with dignity and high esteem. Thanks for your concern.”