L-R: Registrar Federal University of Kashere Alh. Nasir L. Abdulahi; Former Governor of Gombe State and Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial zone, Senator Danjuma Goje; Former Governor of Abia State and Senate Committee Chairman on South East Development Commission( SEDC) Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Governor of Gombe State, Alh. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, House of Representatives member representing Bichi federal constituency and Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi and the Vice- Chancellor of Federal University of Kashere Prof Umaru A.Pate, Vice Chancellor on Saturday during the convocation ceremony of Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State where Senator Kalu and Hon. Bichi were awarded degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc), Honoris Causa, by the university