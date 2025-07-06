•Right to left: Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Kashere (FUK), Prof. Umar Pate; Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of FUK, Professor William Olu-Aderounmu, and FUK Chancellor, HRH Igwe Dr Lawrence Agubuzu, when Senator Kalu was conferred with an honorary doctorate degree on Saturday.

 

 

Related News

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

 

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

 

 