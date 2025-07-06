• Kashere varsity now has our full support, says Senator

From Abdulrazaq Mungadi and Kenneth Udeh, Gombe

The Federal University of Kashere (FUK) has conferred a Doctor of Science (D.Sc), Honoris Causa, on former Governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on South-east Development Commission, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in recognition of his significant contributions to national development, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity.

Speaking during the conferment ceremony held on Saturday at the university’s campus in Gombe State, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Umar A. Pate, described Senator Kalu as a personality who needs little introduction in the Nigerian political and economic landscape. He noted that the Senator representing Abia Central stands out as a prominent bridge builder and a patriotic figure deeply invested in the country’s progress.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has over the years demonstrated exceptional capacity in leadership and service to humanity. His trajectory from business to politics, and his sustained influence in both spheres, make him a fitting recipient of this prestigious award,” Professor Pate stated.

Highlighting his entrepreneurial credentials, the Vice Chancellor said Kalu’s success as a media mogul and his impact on Nigeria’s communication and media landscape further underscore his multifaceted contributions to the nation. According to him, the Senator’s philanthropic initiatives, which span across regions and sectors, have touched countless lives and promoted inclusiveness, national integration, and development.

He emphasised that the university’s Governing Council carefully selected the honourees based on merit and tangible societal impact. “Our decision to honour Senator Kalu was not arbitrary. It is a recognition of years of dedicated service, enterprise, generosity, and statesmanship,” he added.

The conferment of the honorary degree formed part of activities marking the university’s third combined convocation ceremony, which attracted dignitaries from across the country.

Professor Pate reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to celebrating excellence and using such moments to inspire younger generations to emulate distinguished Nigerians who exemplify hard work, innovation, and patriotism.

Meanwhile Senator Kalu has pledged unwavering support for the Federal University of Kashere (FUK), describing the conferment of the honorary doctorate degree on him as a call to action to accelerate development in the institution.

In his response,

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Kalu expressed appreciation to the university’s leadership and governing council.

He said: “I thank the Almighty God and commend the Visitor, Pro-Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor, the Council, and management team of this university for this recognition. You have made us proud ambassadors of this institution,” Kalu stated.

He assured that he and his fellow honourees would mobilise support to boost the university’s growth.

“We will start and continue to support this university. It will now be at the front of our developmental priorities, especially in terms of infrastructure,” he said.

Kalu also commended former Gombe State Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje, for his consistent interventions in the university’s development. “In my six years in the Senate, I have witnessed Senator Goje repeatedly support this institution. I sincerely thank him,” he noted.

The lawmaker also acknowledged Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his contributions to the university, urging him to do even more to enhance FUK’s capacity. “To the university community, we are now your brothers and sisters in progress. You have shown us love, and we will reciprocate in full. Watch out for our support, we are coming,” Kalu declared.

He equally appreciated his colleagues in the National Assembly for attending the ceremony, emphasizing the significance of collective support for education and national development.

Before the convocation, Senator Kalu paid a courtesy visit to Governor Yahaya at the Government House, where he was warmly received ahead of the ceremony at the university’s campus.