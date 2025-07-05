By Seyi Babalola

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has rescued an unidentified man who was trapped in a crushed car after a container-laden truck lost control and collided with a Toyota Sienna minivan at Idi-Iroko, entering Maryland, on Lagos’ Ikorodu Road corridor early Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place about 1:30 a.m. and included a fully loaded 40-foot Mack truck and a white Toyota Sienna with the registration number LSR 267 GZ.

According to LASTMA spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq, the truck’s brakes failed due to claimed high speed, causing the container to separate and topple onto the minivan.

Taofiq said,” Acting with commendable dispatch, the LASTMA midnight surveillance and rescue unit responded swiftly to distress calls.

“Upon arrival, officers employed an array of high-grade rescue apparatus and executed a painstaking extraction operation.

“Their valiant and highly synchronised efforts led to the miraculous rescue of a male occupant who had been pinned within the wreckage of the minivan and was treated by operatives of LASAMBUS.”

He added that the truck driver fled the scene, apparently out of panic and fear of mob retaliation or criminal prosecution.

It was said that the mangled Sienna was later towed to the Anthony Police Station, while the truck and its dislodged container were impounded and moved to LASTMA’s operational headquarters for further investigation

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commended the professionalism of the agency’s emergency response team.

“This deeply distressing incident highlights, yet again, the perilous consequences of mechanical laxity, reckless driving, and habitual speeding on our thoroughfares.

“We therefore issue an urgent appeal to all truck operators to uphold the highest safety standards and adhere strictly to extant traffic regulations to forestall further avoidable disasters,” the LASTMA boss said.

Bakare-Oki also commended the rescue team for working from 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. to restore order and ensure the free flow of traffic in the area.