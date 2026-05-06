We left ADC because Atiku linked coalition to his house – Reps member

By Lawrence Agbo

Hon. Ifeanyi Uzokwe, a member of the House of Representatives, has explained why he and others decided to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s actions and comments made it clear that the coalition was being treated as his personal political structure.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Uzokwe said the decision followed remarks allegedly made by Atiku, where he claimed that the coalition was formed in his house and described the ADC as his party, insisting that no one could dictate to him within the platform.

“We left ADC because Atiku Abubakar said the coalition was formed in his house, that ADC is his party, and that nobody can tell him anything.”

The lawmaker said such statements raised serious concerns among members who believed the coalition should be built on fairness, collective leadership, and equal participation among all stakeholders.

During the interview, Uzokwe narrated how they approached Atiku with a proposal that would allow a level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We went to him and asked, ‘Can you step down and allow Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and others to go into primaries?’

He stressed that many within the coalition believed that if Atiku agreed to step aside and conceded to the South, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi would likely return to participate in the primaries.

“Let Atiku say today that he is stepping down and has conceded to the South—Peter Obi will come back tomorrow,” he stated.

His remarks come amid growing realignments within opposition circles as political leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 presidential race.