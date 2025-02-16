By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council on Sunday released the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) private candidates 2024 2nd series taken by 65, 023 candidates.

A statement signed by the acting Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, said 34,878 candidates representing 53.64 % obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

She said of this number, 16,886 (48.41 per cent) were male candidates, 17,992 (51.58 per cent) were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2022 and 2023 – second series, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 42.16% and 44.29% respectively. Thus, there is a marginal increase of 9.35 % in performance in this regard.”

WAEC stressed that the analysis, however, cannot be compared with that of WASSCE for school candidates, noting, “Whereas the candidates in WASSCE for school candidates examination are compelled to sit eight or nine subjects, the candidates in WASSCE for private candidates examination, though can register for eight or nine subjects, are not compelled to take all.

“They are free to sit, even one subject, depending on the deficiency they want to remedy.”

Adesina said out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 62,354) candidates, representing 95.90% have their results fully processed and released.

She explained that 2,669 candidates, representing 4.10% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.

The council noted that efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.

According to her, the analysis of the statistics of the performance of candidates shows that out of the 65,023 candidates that sat for the examination, 43,923 candidates representing 67.55% obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics.

The image maker further said that 2,577 candidates’ results, representing 3.96 % of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, were withheld in connection with various allegations of examination malpractice.

“Candidates whose results were withheld are advised to visit the WAEC Notice of Examination Malpractice Portal at: https//waecinternational.org/complaints to make representations with regard to allegations bordering on examination malpractice,” Adesina stated.

The public affairs added that reported cases would be investigated including exhibits obtained, alongside candidates’ representations lodged on the portal.

“These will be evaluated and reports presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination. The Committee’s decision(s) will be communicated directly to the affected candidates.”

The council advised candidates to check their results by visiting www.waecdirect.org to ascertain their status before visiting the Digital Certificate platform (www.waec.org) to access the digital copies of their certificates, which have been released along with the results.

WAEC disclosed that the examination took place in Nigeria between Friday, October 25, 2024, and Friday, December 20, 2024, while coordination of examiners and marking of candidates’ scripts were carried out at five marking venues in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Enugu and Kaduna from Wednesday, January 15, to Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The statement added that a total of 3,327) examiners participated in the coordination and marking exercise.

Recall that the council announced that WASSCE for private candidates, 2024–second series would be conducted in two modes, for the first time, in line with emerging best practices and the continuous quest for excellence.

“The examination diet was conducted in those two modes, the paper and pen option and by computer-based hybrid mode, and candidates sat for the examination based on the option they chose during registration,” she noted.