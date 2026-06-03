Gunmen abduct Adelabu’s sister, twin sons in Ibadan, family appeals for calm

From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The family of former Minister of Power and leading All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, has confirmed the abduction of his younger sister, Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, by gunmen in Ibadan.

The victims were reportedly kidnapped at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, while Mrs John-Paul was taking her children to school in the Oyo State capital.

In a statement issued by Comrade Femi Awogboro, Media Aide to Chief Adelabu, the family described the incident as unfortunate and distressing, while expressing confidence in ongoing efforts by security agencies to secure the victims’ release.

According to the statement, Mrs John-Paul, 43, is the youngest of the five children of Olufunmilayo Aduke Adegoke Adelabu.

Before her voluntary retirement last year, she had worked at both the Central Bank of Nigeria and First Bank Pension Custodian.

The statement further revealed that following her retirement, she relocated to Ibadan with her children and was making arrangements to join her husband, Mr John Paul, who had earlier relocated to the United States.

The family disclosed that all relevant security and law enforcement agencies were contacted immediately after the incident was reported.

“We are pleased to confirm that security operatives have swung into action and preliminary investigations have commenced in earnest.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous crime,” the statement read.

Chief Adelabu and members of the family were said to be deeply saddened by the development but remain hopeful that security agencies would secure the safe release of Mrs John-Paul and her children.

The family also appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could undermine ongoing rescue operations.

“We respectfully appeal to members of the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and refrain from circulating unverified information that may jeopardise ongoing security operations.

“We also solicit prayers and support from well-meaning Nigerians during this difficult period,” the statement added.

The family urged anyone with useful information that could assist investigators to report such information through appropriate security channels, assuring that it would continue to cooperate fully with authorities as investigations progress.