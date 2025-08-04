By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that some candidates in two states will not be able to access their May/June 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results due to non-payment of examination fees by their state governments.

The Head of National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Dangut, disclosed that 754,545 candidates out of 1.9 million obtained five credits, including English Language and Mathematics. He noted that, prior to the release of the 2025 WASSCE results, four states had outstanding exam fees.

Dangut confirmed that, as of Monday morning, August 4, 2025, two of these states made payments, allowing their candidates’ results to be released alongside those of other states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He stated: “Results of state-sponsored candidates will not be released until their state governments pay the exam fees. As of yesterday (Sunday), four states had outstanding fees to pay to the council. By this morning, two states have paid, and the results of their candidates will be released. It remains two states, and we hope by the close of office today, the state governments will do something.”