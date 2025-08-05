Parents demand answers from principal

By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has withheld the entire results of the May/June 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for students of Kings College, Lagos, due to alleged examination malpractice.

According to Daily Sun, between Monday and Tuesday, August 4 and 5, several students and parents who checked the results on WAEC’s dedicated portal found them marked as “withheld”.

This development has caused significant anxiety among parents and students, as the withheld results prevent candidates from uploading them to the portals of institutions where they applied as awaiting-result candidates.

Several parents contacted the principal and teachers of Kings College, seeking clarification on the issue. Three parents told our correspondent that the situation is worrisome and could jeopardise the admission prospects of the affected students.

They confirmed that since Monday, parents have inundated the executives of the Kings College Parents Teachers Association (PTA) with calls, demanding answers about the non-release of the WASSCE results.

WAEC released the 2025 WASSCE results for 1,973,365 candidates on Monday, August 4, withholding 192,089 results (9.75%) due to alleged examination malpractice. Additionally, 451,796 candidates (22.94%) have one or more subjects still being processed due to unresolved issues.

The Head of WAEC’s Nigeria National Office, Dr Amos Dangut, stated during the release that efforts are underway to resolve these issues and release the affected candidates’ results within days.

WAEC’s Acting Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Moyosola Adesina, explained that if Kings College’s results were withheld, it is due to examination malpractice. She advised that the college or affected students could lodge a complaint on the WAEC Complaint Portal, providing their WASSCE examination number, school name, and details of the issue for clarification on the council’s actions.

Last year, Kings College received a warning from WAEC for infractions during the 2024 WASSCE.