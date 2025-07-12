Voting has officially commenced at Polling Unit 006 and 007 , located at St. Stephen Nursery and Primary School on Adeniji Adele Road, where Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is expected to cast his vote in the ongoing Local Government elections.

The election, organised by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), is being held across the state to elect Chairmen and Councillors into the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

Accreditation and voting activities began promptly at 8:00 a.m. at Polling Units 006 and 007, with reports confirming the presence of adequate security personnel to ensure a peaceful and orderly process.

Voter turnout and developments at key polling centres, including where the governor is expected, will be closely monitored throughout the day.