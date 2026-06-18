Viral video: Lagos CP storms Pan Atlantic varsity over security scare

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, on Wednesday conducted an on-the-spot security assessment visit to Pan-Atlantic University following a viral video which circulated on social media depicting two masked individuals emerging from a forest area adjoining the institution.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Abimbola Adebisi disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, the commissioner engaged with the university management and emphasised the need to continuously strengthen the institution’s security architecture.

He also advised on practical measures to tighten security across the institution and stressed the importance of avoiding acts of self-sabotage that could undermine existing security efforts.

“As part of efforts to support police operations within the axis, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has deployed surveillance drones in response to the situation.

“The deployment, facilitated by the Lagos State Government, is aimed at strengthening aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering, and crime prevention within and around the area,” the statement reads in part.

Tijani reassured the management, staff, students, and parents of the command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across Lagos State.

He urged the institution to take proactive steps towards improving perimeter security, enhancing access control measures, and maintaining close collaboration with security agencies.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command said it remained steadfast in its resolve to maintain peace, public safety, and security throughout the State.

It encouraged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting the police with credible and timely information through the command’s emergency lines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870, and 09168630929.