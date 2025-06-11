By Henry Uche

Veterans in Nigeria’s insurance industry have been called upon to intentionally mentor and empower the next generation of professionals by sharing their wealth of knowledge and leadership experience.

This charge was delivered by Mr. Adeyemo Adejumo, Past President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and Chairman of its Society of Fellows, during the 2025 Fellows’ Interactive Forum of the Society of Fellows Committee. He urged seasoned professionals to “show themselves approved” by actively nurturing emerging talents and guiding them toward excellence in the profession.

According to Adejumo, one effective way to achieve this is by participating in Institute-led programmes, which serve as fertile grounds for the cross-pollination of ideas among the industry’s most influential players.

“As fellows, you are recognised leaders, shaping the future of our industry through your innovative ideas, thoughtful leadership, and mentorship,” he said. “The insurance industry is navigating a complex landscape, marked by emerging risks, technological advancements, and evolving customer expectations.”

He stressed the need for Fellows to remain ahead of the curve, especially in the face of transformative technologies like artificial intelligence.

“We are all aware that AI has come to stay. As fellows, we must stay ahead of the curve, leveraging on our expertise to drive innovation, improve risk management, and enhance customer experience. We have a critical role to play in shaping the industry’s future,” he added.

Adejumo expressed concern over the dwindling interest of young people in insurance careers, urging Fellows to become proactive in reversing the trend.

“We need to groom and develop them to become better professionals. The task is on us to guide the next generation of insurance professionals, sharing our experience and insights with talented individuals to help our industry,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the forum, ‘Mentorship and Knowledge Transfer: Sustaining Professional Excellence’, Adejumo emphasized the importance of ethical leadership and integrity, especially in a rapidly changing society.

He concluded with a call for greater engagement between industry veterans and young professionals. “Let us lead by good example and build relationships that will drive our industry forward.

Our expertise, leadership, and commitment are invaluable assets to our profession. I look forward to continuing our interactions, driving innovation, excellence, and growth in the insurance industry.”