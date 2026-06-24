Veritas university launches AI, cybersecurity, data science programmes

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja, has launched new degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity and Data Science as part of efforts to prepare students for emerging opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the university’s Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Mr. Ben Agande, indicated that the new programmes approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), include B.Sc Information Systems and B.A Theatre Arts.

He said the introduction of the programmes was aimed at equipping students with future-ready skills and addressing identified gaps in critical sectors of the economy increasingly driven by technology and innovation.

“With the addition of the five departments, Veritas University now has 43 departments spread across 12 faculties and a College of Medicine,” he noted.

The institution currently offers programmes in Law, Medicine and Surgery, Software Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, Computer Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, among others.

Speaking on the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Ichoku, said the new programmes would build on the university’s strong reputation in computing and technology-related disciplines.

He said the programmes will integrate advanced computational thinking, human-centred design and data-driven problem-solving to prepare graduates for careers in a technology-driven world.

“The new programmes will integrate advanced computational thinking, human-centred design and robust data analysis to prepare our students for the dynamic careers in an evolving digital landscape and to consolidate on the university’s robust computing programmes which have been nationally and internationally acclaimed,” he said.

Ichoku suggested that universities must continuously adapt to changing realities by exposing students to cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills. “In order to remain relevant in a competitively complex world, students must be exposed early in their academic pursuit to necessary skills set that will set them apart from others,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of AI and data science in contemporary society, the Vice-Chancellor said Veritas University was determined not to be left behind in shaping the next generation of technology leaders.

“As AI and data science continue to shape a large sector of human life, we cannot afford to lag behind. We want a personalised learning experience that can bridge existing education gaps. We want our students to be capable of providing the expertise that can safeguard institutional and national data.

“This expansion aligns with our broader goal of leveraging technology to advance our core functions of teaching, research and community service,” he added.

He further stated that the university aims to produce graduates capable of leading innovation in interactive technologies while securing critical digital infrastructure.

“We want our students to be pacesetters in the world of interactive technologies and masters in securing critical digital infrastructure. We want them to be leaders in these high-demand fields,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged prospective students interested in the new and existing programmes offered by the university to apply through its admission portal.