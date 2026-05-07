Valverde hospitalised after nasty fight with Tchouameni as Real Madrid’s dressing room unravels

07 May 2026 3:07 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni and Valverde

Real Madrid duo, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni on Thursday got into another nasty fight on the training ground that ended in the Uruguayan being taken to hospital to get some stitches after sustaining injuries.

Reports from Spain indicated that Thursday’s altercation was more severe than yesterday’s as teammates scrambled to break up the duo.

Tensions reportedly flared after Valverde arrived the training ground and refused to shake Tchouameni’s hand.

According to Marca, the entire squad was compelled to remain at the club’s training facility for an unprecedented emergency “crisis cabinet” meeting after the incident.

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Real Madrid leadership is also reportedly deeply concerned by escalating tension within the squad.

The dressing room at the 15-time European champions has been under intense pressure as the club appear on course to end a second season without silverware.

Star forward, Kylian Mbappe has also incurred the wrath of fans after being pictured on a yacht while recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in April.

An online petition seeking his ouster from the club has surpassed 30 million signatures as of Thursday afternoon, One Football reports.

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