By Tony Manuaka

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has called on the Igbo living in Lagos to work towards setting up a technical committee for ways and means, charged with the responsibility of protecting the interests of their huge population in the state.

Uzodimma, who spoke in his capacity as chairman of the South-east Governors’ Forum at a gathering of Igbo leaders in Lagos, also charged them to be constructive in their engagements and desist from making assertions like ‘Lagos is no man’s land.’

As part of moves to resolve the skirmishes that arose in Lagos between some Igbo elements and Yoruba indigenes during and after the 2023 elections, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in collaboration with South-east governors, set up a committee of eminent individuals from both sides to look into the circumstances surrounding the conflict and recommend lasting solutions to the problem.

The committee, chaired by Gen. Abel Obi Umahi (rtd.) and co-chaired by eminent industrialist Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, after a painstaking process, submitted its report to the Imo State governor at a ceremony in Lagos.

The governor admonished the Igbo residents in Lagos to remain focused and not to be distracted by the demolition of structures in some parts of the state. He also advised them to look beyond Alaba market, one of the areas affected by the demolition exercise carried out by the state government; avoid anything that will have a negative impact on their businesses; and learn from past mistakes.

The well-attended event had in attendance notable Igbo leaders, national figures and captains of industry, among whom were Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd.), a former Vice President of Nigeria, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, Gen. Umahi, Prof. Anya O. Anya. Sen. Osita Izunaso, Sen. Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, Sen. Ben Obi, Dr. Leo Stan Eke, Chief Ernest Ndukwe, Mrs. Uju Ifejika, Dr. Stella Okoli, former ministers and other members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, community and market leaders, among others.

Uzodimma expressed delight that he was invited by a crop of respected Igbo leaders to address the gathering, with the mandate of the other governors of the South-east. “Any accolade you give me at this gathering is for the five of us,” he told the audience.

“I listened carefully to the chairman of the committee set up by the Lagos State government to look into the claims and counterclaims arising from the demolition of some structures by the state government.

“We heard and saw the cries of our people in Lagos immediately after the elections. And we had justification to come in and ask what happened. We had an interaction with officials of Lagos State, chaired by the state governor, and we resolved that a committee be set up to look into the matter. I’m very happy that those who represented us in that committee were credible people. I’m even happier seeing the synopsis of the report that everybody from both parties signed the report,” Uzodimma said.

He assured that the governors of the South-east will do their best to resolve the matter, stressing that prevention is better than cure. He urged the parties to realise that there are consequences for every action and inaction.

“If you continue to do the same thing for as many years as you do it, don’t expect a different result.”

The governor explained that the likes of Ukiwe, Gen. Nwachukwu, and Prof. Anya, among others, were at the forum to offer useful advice based on their wealth of experience and wisdom, on how the Igbo can live in harmony with their Yoruba brothers and sisters in Lagos.

He urged them to take into consideration, the efforts and ingenuity they put into their business before they achieve success, adding that everything must be done in a strategic manner to achieve positive results.